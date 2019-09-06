Green River Police Blotter: September 5, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was parked facing south and vehicle-two was pared directly behind vehicle-one. It was reported vehicle-one backed out of the parking space and struck vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was traveling east on E Flaming Gorge Way, vehicles two and three were parked and unoccupied on the southside of the roadway on E Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported vehicle-one crossed over the fog line and struck vehicle-two, pushing the vehicle up and over the curb. Vehicle-one then struck vehicle-three. EMS arrived to assess the driver of vehicle-one for injuries, the driver was later transported. Both vehicle-one and vehicle-three were towed from the scene. Officers completed a report of the incident.