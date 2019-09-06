Green River Police Blotter: September 5, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19090148 GRPD 06:34:26 09/05/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA
G19090149 GRPD 07:02:50 09/05/19 Accidents MONROE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was parked facing south and vehicle-two was pared directly behind vehicle-one. It was reported vehicle-one backed out of the parking space and struck vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19090150 GRPD 07:09:38 09/05/19 Animal Calls CASTLE ROCK CT NFA
G19090151 GRPD 07:06:22 09/05/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090152 GRPD 08:56:37 09/05/19 Parking Problem HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19090153 GRPD 10:01:42 09/05/19 Trespassing N 1ST E & E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19090154 GRPD 10:26:51 09/05/19 Accidents E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was traveling east on E Flaming Gorge Way, vehicles two and three were parked and unoccupied on the southside of the roadway on E Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported vehicle-one crossed over the fog line and struck vehicle-two, pushing the vehicle up and over the curb. Vehicle-one then struck vehicle-three. EMS arrived to assess the driver of vehicle-one for injuries, the driver was later transported. Both vehicle-one and vehicle-three were towed from the scene. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19090155 GRPD 11:01:12 09/05/19 Trespassing SHOSHONE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested to have an individual removed from the property and a trespass warning issued. Officers met with the said individual and issued the trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19090156 GRPD 11:47:09 09/05/19 VIN Inspection WAGGENER ST NFA
G19090157 GRPD 12:06:31 09/05/19 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA
G19090158 GRPD 12:41:17 09/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090159 GRPD 12:58:53 09/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090160 GRPD 13:15:40 09/05/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090161 GRPD 14:20:11 09/05/19 Parking Problem HUTTON ST RTF
G19090162 GRPD 14:21:38 09/05/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19090163 GRPD 14:40:35 09/05/19 VIN Inspection ASTLE AVE NFA
G19090164 GRPD 15:40:08 09/05/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090165 GRPD 15:56:39 09/05/19 Hit and Run BRIDGER DR NFA
G19090166 GRPD 15:43:35 09/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090167 GRPD 16:11:42 09/05/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G19090168 GRPD 16:33:31 09/05/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E RTF
G19090169 GRPD 16:37:13 09/05/19 Alarm E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090170 GRPD 16:55:38 09/05/19 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST NFA
G19090171 GRPD 17:44:36 09/05/19 Violate Crt Ord E 2ND N RTF
Officers responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Officers met with the individuals involved and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded a copy of the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review. 
G19090172 GRPD 17:51:51 09/05/19 Information SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19090173 GRPD 18:32:15 09/05/19 Alarm E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090174 GRPD 18:33:27 09/05/19 Agency Assist E 3RD N NFA
G19090175 GRPD 18:33:19 09/05/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19090176 GRPD 20:06:31 09/05/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19090177 GRPD 20:01:11 09/05/19 Property Damage SHOSHONE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their garage door. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19090178 GRPD 20:36:34 09/05/19 Follow-up 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19090179 GRPD 22:20:03 09/05/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR NFA
G19090180 GRPD 00:57:55 09/06/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19090181 GRPD 05:42:21 09/06/19 Suspicious W RAILROAD AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. Officers met with an individual who reported that another individual had knocked on their door, then attempted to enter the residence. Officers met with the said individual individual, issued a trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident. 

