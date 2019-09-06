Green River Police Blotter: September 5, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19090148
|GRPD
|06:34:26 09/05/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19090149
|GRPD
|07:02:50 09/05/19
|Accidents
|MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was parked facing south and vehicle-two was pared directly behind vehicle-one. It was reported vehicle-one backed out of the parking space and struck vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19090150
|GRPD
|07:09:38 09/05/19
|Animal Calls
|CASTLE ROCK CT
|NFA
|G19090151
|GRPD
|07:06:22 09/05/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090152
|GRPD
|08:56:37 09/05/19
|Parking Problem
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19090153
|GRPD
|10:01:42 09/05/19
|Trespassing
|N 1ST E & E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19090154
|GRPD
|10:26:51 09/05/19
|Accidents
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision. Vehicle-one was traveling east on E Flaming Gorge Way, vehicles two and three were parked and unoccupied on the southside of the roadway on E Flaming Gorge Way. It was reported vehicle-one crossed over the fog line and struck vehicle-two, pushing the vehicle up and over the curb. Vehicle-one then struck vehicle-three. EMS arrived to assess the driver of vehicle-one for injuries, the driver was later transported. Both vehicle-one and vehicle-three were towed from the scene. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19090155
|GRPD
|11:01:12 09/05/19
|Trespassing
|SHOSHONE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested to have an individual removed from the property and a trespass warning issued. Officers met with the said individual and issued the trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19090156
|GRPD
|11:47:09 09/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|WAGGENER ST
|NFA
|G19090157
|GRPD
|12:06:31 09/05/19
|Follow-up
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19090158
|GRPD
|12:41:17 09/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090159
|GRPD
|12:58:53 09/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090160
|GRPD
|13:15:40 09/05/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090161
|GRPD
|14:20:11 09/05/19
|Parking Problem
|HUTTON ST
|RTF
|G19090162
|GRPD
|14:21:38 09/05/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090163
|GRPD
|14:40:35 09/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G19090164
|GRPD
|15:40:08 09/05/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090165
|GRPD
|15:56:39 09/05/19
|Hit and Run
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19090166
|GRPD
|15:43:35 09/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090167
|GRPD
|16:11:42 09/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19090168
|GRPD
|16:33:31 09/05/19
|Animal Calls
|S 5TH E
|RTF
|G19090169
|GRPD
|16:37:13 09/05/19
|Alarm
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090170
|GRPD
|16:55:38 09/05/19
|Animal Calls
|JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G19090171
|GRPD
|17:44:36 09/05/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|E 2ND N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Officers met with the individuals involved and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded a copy of the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19090172
|GRPD
|17:51:51 09/05/19
|Information
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19090173
|GRPD
|18:32:15 09/05/19
|Alarm
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090174
|GRPD
|18:33:27 09/05/19
|Agency Assist
|E 3RD N
|NFA
|G19090175
|GRPD
|18:33:19 09/05/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090176
|GRPD
|20:06:31 09/05/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19090177
|GRPD
|20:01:11 09/05/19
|Property Damage
|SHOSHONE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their garage door. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19090178
|GRPD
|20:36:34 09/05/19
|Follow-up
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090179
|GRPD
|22:20:03 09/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR
|NFA
|G19090180
|GRPD
|00:57:55 09/06/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090181
|GRPD
|05:42:21 09/06/19
|Suspicious
|W RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. Officers met with an individual who reported that another individual had knocked on their door, then attempted to enter the residence. Officers met with the said individual individual, issued a trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded