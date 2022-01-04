Green River Police Department: Courthouse lockdown

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELESE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 9:21 a.m., The Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Criminal Investigations, and Rock Springs Police Department responded to reports of threats at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

The courthouse was immediately locked down, contact was made with the suspect by phone, and a perimeter was set around the building. Officers worked to clear the inside of the building, outside of the building, and surrounding areas. Officers did not locate the suspect or an explosive device at the courthouse.

The courthouse has been released from lockdown, the case is currently under active investigation.

Green River City Officials also placed City Hall under lockdown during the incident, due to the close proximity to the incident. The building is back open for normal business.

We would like to thank the SCSO, RSPD, DCI, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Green River and Sweetwater Fire for their fast response and assistance.