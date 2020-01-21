Green River Police offering aid in disposal of “highly addictive substance”

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — A Monday post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page is offering area residents a helping hand in the disposal of a possibly highly addictive substance making its way to the community.

Advertisement

The post reads: We have received reports that a highly addictive substance will soon be arriving in our area. These substances go by several different street names. Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores are a few of them.

If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department. Officers will be happy to assist with proper disposal.

Nationwide, sales of Girl Scout Cookies started in early January.