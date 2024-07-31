Green River Pond and Garden Tour set for Saturday

Photo credit: Green River Pond and Garden Tour website

July 31, 2024 – Wyo4News

The annual Green River Pond and Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This self-guided tour, established in 1997, offers the public a chance to explore 12 unique High Desert Gardens free of charge.

Participants can expect to see homes with distinctive landscaping, dramatic water features, playful Koi ponds, and innovative vegetable gardens. Local Master Gardeners will be available for discussions and to share their expertise.

This year’s featured gardens in Green River include:

The Measles – 345 Hutton

The Potters – 355 Driftwood

The Murphys – 525 Hackberry

The Howe’s – 1165 Parkview Drive

The Tippy’s – 1645 Indian Hills

The Sorenson’s – 1870 Montana Way

The Byrd’s – 281 Logan Street

The Olds – 185 Grandview Drive

In Rock Springs:

The Barney’s – 708 B Street

Visitors are encouraged to bring sunscreen and cameras to capture the beauty of the gardens.

This year’s tour is dedicated to raising funds for Barry Tippy, who is battling stage 4 cancer. The community is rallying to support the Tippy family with the costs associated with travel and treatment. The pond tour will contribute through a raffle, with items displayed at various garden homes. Winners will be announced on Saturday night and notified shortly thereafter. For those who prefer to make direct donations, a QR code linking to a Venmo account for the Tippy family will be available at the garden homes.

For more information, visit www.greenriverpondtour.com or contact Lyneen Murphy at [email protected] or 307-871-2003.