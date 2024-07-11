Green River Power Box Art Project deadline approaching

July 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The deadline for the Green River Arts Council (GRAC) Power Box Art Project is fast approaching. Sweetwater County artists who would like to participate in a unique opportunity to transform the community’s power boxes into public art need to have their submissions sent in by Friday, July 9. Artists have the chance to win $200 if their artwork is selected for the power box wrapping project.

Local artists are encouraged to submit up to two original works of art or photographs by emailing [email protected]. The GRAC emphasizes that photography is also accepted, but AI-generated artwork will not be considered.

Eight submissions have been received so far, and the Council is eager to see more creative entries. The aim is to wrap two power boxes with selected artwork before the weather turns cold. Each artist chosen will receive a $200 prize.

“We are excited to see the artistic talent in Sweetwater County and look forward to transforming our community with these public art installations,” said Raime Drake, Recreation Programs Supervisor with the City of Green River.

For more information or questions about the project, interested individuals can contact the Green River Arts Council at 307-872-0514 or email [email protected].

The Green River Arts Council is dedicated to enhancing the cultural and artistic environment of the community through various projects and initiatives.