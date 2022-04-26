Green River Rec. Center pool with special hours this week

April 26, 2022 — Due to staff training, the Green River Recreation Center pool will have altered hours for the remainder of this week. According to the Green River Recreation Center Facebook page, the new Aquatic Coordinator, Korra Sheldon, will be out of town training as a Lifeguard Instructor this week.

Today, Wednesday, and Friday, the pool will be open for public swimming from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, public swim times will be 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Regular pool hours should resume next week.