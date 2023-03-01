Green River residents frost depth alert

Crews working on 2nd South. (the underpass is closed as crews clear out snow and will be open in a couple of hours) – City of Green River photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Utilities Department, the City of Green River is seeing an extremely high number of frozen pipes in households throughout the City. This is due to the harsh winter and extremely low temperatures we have been experiencing since December.

The city has seen frost depths below 48 inches and expects those levels to remain in this range due to forecasted cold temperatures. We encourage people to let faucets drip. Even a small trickle of water can prevent ice from forming inside your pipes. Start a drip of water from all faucets served by exposed pipes. Leaving a few faucets running slightly will also relieve pressure inside the pipes and help prevent a rupture in the event that the water inside freezes.

The City of Green River also encourages everyone to leave interior doors ajar and open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to distribute heat consistently around rooms. Remember to remove any household chemicals or potentially harmful cleaners from open cabinets if you have small children or pets at home.

“Thank you for being proactive in keeping your pipes from bursting.”