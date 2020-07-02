Green River & Rock Springs Census response rate still higher than states

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — The latest statistics from the 2020 Census website again showed both the cities of Green River and Rock Springs exceeding Wyoming’s self-response percentage to census efforts.

As of the end of June, Green River’s 2020 Census self-response rate was listed at 68.5 percent with Rock Springs at 59.5 percent. Wyoming’s overall self-response rate was 55.9 percent.

According to a press release from Jennifer Hillmann, Media Specialist for Wyoming, Colorado, and Kansas, more than 160,000 households in the state have filled out Census forms with a vast majority choosing to do so online.

While the state’s response rate has improved, Wyoming still trails the 61.8 percent national response rate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Census deadline was extended to October 31.