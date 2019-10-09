Green River & Rock Springs Students To Give Free Tech Support

Green River, WY (10/09/19) – Sweetwater County residents 50 and over can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices today thanks to high school students from Green River High School. The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River.

On Thursday, Rock Springs High School students will provide similar one-on-one tutoring from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Young At Heart Community Center in Rock Springs.

The events are called Senior High Tech and are a collaboration between Green River and Rock Springs High Schools, AARP Wyoming, the Golden Hour Senior Center, and the Young At Heart Community Center.

The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member in order to take part in the event. Free lunch courtesy of AARP will also be available at both locations.