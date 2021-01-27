Green River seeks public thoughts on proposed 18-hole disc golf course

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 27, 2021) — The Green River City Council is asking residents for their thoughts on a proposed 18-hole disc golf course to be built at the Scott’s Bottom Nature Area. (see Map)

Kevin King and Rick Yoak presented the idea to the council at their Tuesday night workshop. The Green River Parks and Recreation advisory board voted earlier in favor of the plan and to get the council to weigh in on the decision. Scott’s Bottom offers several biking and walking trails along with picnic areas along the river. The course would not impact the archery and shooting range and the group said it would not require any city funding.

During the presentation, King mentioned how the sport is becoming very popular and feels the course would be popular for locals and would also bring out of town traffic. King said the course would include tee boxes, baskets, and a kiosk sign with course layout, rules and etiquette. The area would also require some trimming and removal of brush to create and outline the playing field. He said other benefits to the city include complimenting school PE programs, Flaming Gorge Day’s tournament, and outdoor recreation use. The course would co-exist with other park users, anyone can play the sport, and it fits the Green River Master Plan.

Other comments and opinions have been brought up to the governing body that include determining and finding appropriate funding for the build out and on-going maintenance, would it be city or committee maintained, parking in the area, additional traffic and trash, wildlife disturbances to the nature area, other possible locations for the course, and if there are liability concerns.

The Council plans to act on the request at their Feb. 16 regular council meeting. The Council is asking residents to contact them with comments and input on the proposal for discussion at the meeting. Contact information is available on the city website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. Click on the council icon.

Currently, Rawlins, Rock Springs and Evanston have 9-hole courses and King said Green River would have the only 18-hole course in Southwest Wyoming.

King and Yoak are currently trying to raise about $12,000 and if approved by the council, will begin to build the course in the spring.