City of Green River photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River announced today that the Carl T Williams shooting range will be closed-next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19, 2023, to allow Parks crews to clean up and do annual maintenance to the range. Signs will be posted at the range. The City reminds users of the facility to be sure to take their targets and clean up their ammo prior to leaving.