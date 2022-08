Green River Skate Park will be closed for repairs

Green River Skate Park – Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Skate Park will be closed this Thursday and Friday for repairs and upgrades.

City crews have been prepping the park the past several days for a new coat of paint and repairs to the concrete. Those repairs and painting will take place this Thursday and Friday. The park is scheduled to re-open Saturday. Crews thank you for your patience and encourage residents to stay off the park.