Green River Skyline View trail groundbreaking this morning

A view from the area of the soon-to-be-constructed Skyline Trail in Green River. Submitted photo

May 2, 2024 — Wyo4News

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place this morning for the new Skyline View walking and hiking trail in Green River. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the trail’s future parking lot located at the west end of Upland Way near the Green River Transfer Station.

The project is an extension of the Green Belt Trail System, starting at Upland Way, proceeding up South Hill, running along the ridge line, and dropping behind the Western Wyoming Community College facility in Green River.

On Wednesday, news was also released that Wyoming Outdoor Recreation has approved a grant that will allow the Skyview Trail project to be completed this year.