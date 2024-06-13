Green River Smith’s fundraising carnival set for Saturday

June 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Smiths is hosting a fundraising carnival on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Collier Park, also known as Rainbow Park, at 550 Uinta Drive. The event aims to raise funds for Primary Children’s Hospital located in Salt Lake City.

The carnival will feature a strawberry lemonade stand and face painting along with various games, including:

Corn Hole

Egg Race

Ring Toss

Duck Pond

Fishing Booth

Tickets for the games are priced at $1 each, or 30 tickets for $20. Purchases are cash only at the park or can be purchased in advance at Smith’s, with the receipt shown at the ticket table.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with tickets priced at $1 each, six for $5, or a baker’s dozen for $10. There is still an opportunity to buy a ticket to win a ride on the firetruck with the Green River Fire Department during Flaming Gorge Days. Tickets are two for $1, and six winners will be chosen.

A Taste of South Texas food truck will be present, donating 10% of its proceeds from the day to Primary Children’s Hospital. Smith’s expressed gratitude to the food truck for its contribution to the event.

“We are $4,800 away from hitting our goal of $10,000,” said Gwen Giles, Assistant Store Manager. “We really appreciate the community of Green River helping us to meet our goal.”