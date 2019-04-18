Green River Soccer Heads to Star Valley Today, Tigers Idle

Rock Springs, WY (4/18/19) – The Green River High School soccer teams are on the road today. The Lady Wolves will take on Star Valley at 3:00 p.m. with the Wolves boys team, rated number seven in the latest WyoPreps.com poll, playing Star Valley at 5:00 p.m.

The Green River teams will have home matches against Jackson on Saturday. The Jackson boys are currently ranked number eight while the Jackson girls are unrated. Saturday’s matches will be at 11:00 a.m. (girls) and 1:00 p.m. (boys) at Wolves Stadium.

Both Rock Springs High School soccer teams are idle today and will be at Jackson Friday.