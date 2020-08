Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department announced today that the splash park at Evers Park will be closed today, Wednesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 20.

The park will close temporarily so that a check valve can be replaced.

The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department aims to have the splash park reopened by this weekend, Friday, August 21.