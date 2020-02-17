Green River Spring/Summer Programs registration starts Thursday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 17, 2020) — It has been a tough, long winter season here in Southwest Wyoming. Here is a sign of warmer weather to come.

On Thursday, beginning at 5 a.m., Green River residents can start to register for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring and Summer programs. This includes Summer Day Camp, summer swimming lessons, special pool events and other activities.

The new Green River Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring and Summer Activities Guide is now available with online registration available at grpr.activityreg.com.