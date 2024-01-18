Green River starts Flaming Gorge Days promoter process

January 18, 2024 — Wyo4New Staff

The City of Green River is officially seeking proposals for an independent promoter to put on the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Flaming Gorge Days events. An official bid posting now appears on the City of Green River website.

The posting states that the City will contribute up to $10,000 annually to support the event. While no specific dates of the event are mentioned, according to the bid information, the event needs to be two days in length and is expected to include a parade, kids’ and adults’ events, a concert, and a vendor fair. The City of Green River would assist the promoter with some services. The promoter would have the freedom to secure additional event sponsorships.

The bid information also states, The selection of the event organizer will be based on various criteria, including experience, creativity, proposed budget, and references. Once a selection is made a detailed service contract will be created for the selected organizer and approved by council at their February 20th or March 5th Council meeting.

All proposals must be submitted to the City of Green River by February 12, 2024.

The 2023 Flaming Gorge Days was canceled by Green River City Officials after it was discovered that many of the plans for the event had not been completed to make a successful event.