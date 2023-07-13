Green River starts play today at “C” State baseball tourney

July 13, 2023 — Green River will be one of eight teams starting competition today at the Wyoming Class “C” American Legion state baseball tournament in Douglas. Green River will play Gillette at 10 a.m. in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament. Other games on tap today have Cheyenne playing Lovell, Powell taking on Laramie, and Jackson going against the host team, Douglas.

If Green River wins today, they would play the Cheyenne/Lovell winner tomorrow afternoon. An opening game loss would put Green River into a loser-out game Friday morning against the Cheyenne/ Lovell loser.

In other local American Legion baseball news, yesterday, the Green River “A” team split a doubleheader with Evanston winning 7-1 but they dropped an 8-5 decision in the second game.