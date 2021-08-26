Green River street slurry seal application to start Monday

August 26, 2021 — From the City of Green River

Residents in Green River will be asked to move their vehicles off the streets that were recently oiled and rocked. The slurry seal will be applied starting on Monday, August 30. Asphalt Preservation employees will be contacting residents beginning tomorrow, Friday, and through the weekend prior to the project resuming.

Vehicles need to be removed from all streets affected (pictured above highlighted in purple), which includes a long section of Upland Way and West and East Teton. The work is expected to take the better part of all next week.

Residents who have loose rock on their sidewalk and driveway should sweep the rock into the gutter. Sweepers will sweep up the rocks following the slurry seal.

The project, which is being done in three phases, covers 5.8 miles of City roads. The project is funded by the remaining 6th penny funds and is being done to streets with useful life left.