Green River student named Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — On August 1, 2020, Emmalee Skinner of Green River, Wyoming was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming and awarded $3600 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in a virtual program through zoom and video submissions the week of July 27, with finals being held on August 1, 2020.

Skinner was one of 7 high school senior girls from Wyoming who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for 2021.

Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). Throughout the next year, Skinner will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.

Skinner is the daughter of Bradlee and Melissa Skinner and is a senior at Green River High School in Green River, Wyoming.

The Class of 2021 included the following participants:

– Emmalee Skinner | Overall Winner, Top 2 Scholastic, Top 2 Self-Expression, Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Talent

– Gianna Rose of Laramie | 1 st Runner Up, Top 2 Interview, Top 2 Self-Expression, Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Talent

– Emma Edwards of Lovell | 2nd Runner Up, Top 2 Scholastic

– Savannah Core of Laramie | Top 2 Interview

– Lily Putnam of Casper – Kylee Cox of Laramie

– Calista Dugger of Torrington

The 64th National Finals will take place in Mobile, Alabama on June 24, 25, and 26, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.

Skinner will travel to Mobile, along with 50 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021. Kentucky’s Elif Ozyurekoglu was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020 and received more than $33,000 in cash scholarships to be applied toward her college education.

For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming or to set up an interview with Emmalee Skinner, please contact Sarah Robles, Co-chairperson, at 307-707-6901; [email protected]

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential.

Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Encore Rehabilitation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington, and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or [email protected] or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org