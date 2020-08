Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Green River made quick work of Rock Springs on August 27, as both the Wolves and Lady Wolves swept the Tigers and Lady Tigers in their respective 4A Conference tennis matches in Rock Springs.

Only one set was dropped by the Lady Wolves, while the Wolves did not give up a set in any of their matches.

Read the full results of the matches below:

Advertisement