Wyo4news Photo

December 30, 2022 — The Green River High School boys swim team competed in the Laramie Holiday Pre-Invite meet Thursday in Laramie. In total, nine Wyoming high school teams competed in the meet. Green River will compete in Laramie again today in the Holiday Invite.

Top Five Wolves performances from Thursday:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 5. Green River “A” – (Wadsworth, Young, Reading, Hafner)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Brady Young

1 Meter Diving: 2. Braxton Cordova

100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Brady Young