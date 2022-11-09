Green River swimmers announced on 3A All-State teams

November 9, 2022 — Congratulations to six Green River High School members of the 2022 girl’s swim team for receiving 3A All-State honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Green River recently finished second at the 3A Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.

Green River All-State Honorees:

Tavia Arnell (Swimming) – Freshman

Courtney Clark (Swimming) – Junior – Also All-State in 2021

Haley Clevenger (Swimming)- Sophomore

Tanith Smith (Swimming) – Sophomore – Also All-State in 2021

Brianna Uhrig (Swimming) – Junior – Also All-State in 2021

Zella Maez (Diving) – Senior