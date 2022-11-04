Green River swimmers off to sizzling start at 3A State Championships

November 4, 2022 — The Green River girls’ swim team is off to a fast start in defense of their 3A state championship. On Thursday in Laramie, the Lady Wolves sophomore Tanith Smith and freshman Tavia Arnell recorded the fastest times in two races each while also being part of relay teams that also finished with top times in the preliminaries.

The 3A State Championship Finals will start this morning at 10 a.m. Team scores will also be tabulated today.

This afternoon, the 4A State Championship Preliminaries will begin in Laramie, featuring the Rock Springs Lady Tigers. 4A Championship Finals will take place Saturday morning.

Green River preliminary highlights and those qualifying for this morning’s finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (Smith, Uhrig, Arnell, Neher)

200 Yard Free Style: 3. Courtney Clark, 5. Haley Clevenger

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell, 6. Brianna Uhrig

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

1 Meter Diving: 4. Zella Maez, 8. Olive Roberts, 9. Kaili Wadsworth

100 Yard Fly: 1. Tavia Arnell

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Courtney Clark, 4. Haley Clevenger

200 Freestyle Relay: 6. Green River (Uhrig, Moffat, Clevenger, Clark)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Brianna Uhrig

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Arnell, Clevenger, Clark, Smith)