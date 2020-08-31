Green River swimming excels over the weekend against Natrona County, Kelly Walsh

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — The 2020 Green River Pentathalon took place over the weekend, featuring teams from Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Green River High Schools.

Here are the results from the meet:

GIRLS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY

Green River High School had four girls place in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had one fourth-placed swimmer.

Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.66 Madi Young – Green River – 1:08.22 Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:08.36 River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:08.57 Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:09.88

GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two place.

Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.91 River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:06.72 Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 1:07.89 Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:09.24 Madi Young – Green River – 1:10.09

GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE

Green River High School placed two girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two, and Natrona County had one.

Lauren Jensen – Green River – 25.69 Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 25.77 River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 27.27 Audrey Roberts – Natrona County – 27.37 Alexa Lauze – Green River – 27.55

GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

Green River High School placed four girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed one.

Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:10.67 Lilly Munoz – Green River – 1:13.73 Brianna Uhrig – Green River – 1:14.84 Alexis Ker – Kelly Walsh – 1:15.89 Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:16.35

GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed two.

Lauren Jensen – Green River – 57.15 Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 59.33 River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 59.62 Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:00.00 Lauren Lee – Green River – 1:01.18

GIRLS 15 & OVER 1 METER DIVING

Green River placed three in the top five, while Natrona County placed one and Kelly Walsh placed one.

Gabriella Haigler – Natrona County – 243.05 Zella Maez – Green River – 163.35 Katelyn Stirewalt – Kelly Walsh – 153.25 Natalie Walgreen – Green River – 145.85 Olive Roberts – Green River – 140.20

Next Up

Green River will be back in the pool on Friday, September 4, when they take on Kemmerer and Cheyenne South at 4:00 P.M. in Green River.