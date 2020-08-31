Green River swimming excels over the weekend against Natrona County, Kelly Walsh

Photo courtesy of Colt Reece

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — The 2020 Green River Pentathalon took place over the weekend, featuring teams from Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Green River High Schools.

Here are the results from the meet:

GIRLS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY 

Green River High School had four girls place in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had one fourth-placed swimmer.

  1. Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.66
  2. Madi Young – Green River – 1:08.22
  3. Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:08.36
  4. River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:08.57
  5. Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:09.88

GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE 

Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two place.

  1. Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.91
  2. River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:06.72
  3. Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 1:07.89
  4. Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:09.24
  5. Madi Young – Green River – 1:10.09

 

GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE 

Green River High School placed two girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two, and Natrona County had one.

  1. Lauren Jensen – Green River – 25.69
  2. Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 25.77
  3. River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 27.27
  4. Audrey Roberts – Natrona County – 27.37
  5. Alexa Lauze – Green River – 27.55

GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE 

Green River High School placed four girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed one.

  1. Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:10.67
  2. Lilly Munoz – Green River – 1:13.73
  3. Brianna Uhrig – Green River – 1:14.84
  4. Alexis Ker – Kelly Walsh – 1:15.89
  5. Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:16.35

 

GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed two.

  1. Lauren Jensen – Green River – 57.15
  2. Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 59.33
  3. River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 59.62
  4. Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:00.00
  5. Lauren Lee – Green River – 1:01.18

GIRLS 15 & OVER 1 METER DIVING

Green River placed three in the top five, while Natrona County placed one and Kelly Walsh placed one.

  1. Gabriella Haigler – Natrona County – 243.05
  2. Zella Maez – Green River – 163.35
  3. Katelyn Stirewalt – Kelly Walsh – 153.25
  4. Natalie Walgreen – Green River – 145.85
  5. Olive Roberts – Green River – 140.20

Next Up

Green River will be back in the pool on Friday, September 4, when they take on Kemmerer and Cheyenne South at 4:00 P.M. in Green River.

 

 

