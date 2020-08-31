Green River swimming excels over the weekend against Natrona County, Kelly Walsh

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — The 2020 Green River Pentathalon took place over the weekend, featuring teams from Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Green River High Schools.
Here are the results from the meet:
GIRLS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY
Green River High School had four girls place in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had one fourth-placed swimmer.
- Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.66
- Madi Young – Green River – 1:08.22
- Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:08.36
- River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:08.57
- Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:09.88
GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE
Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two place.
- Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:02.91
- River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 1:06.72
- Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 1:07.89
- Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:09.24
- Madi Young – Green River – 1:10.09
GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE
Green River High School placed two girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh had two, and Natrona County had one.
- Lauren Jensen – Green River – 25.69
- Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 25.77
- River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 27.27
- Audrey Roberts – Natrona County – 27.37
- Alexa Lauze – Green River – 27.55
GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE
Green River High School placed four girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed one.
- Hailey Uhrig – Green River – 1:10.67
- Lilly Munoz – Green River – 1:13.73
- Brianna Uhrig – Green River – 1:14.84
- Alexis Ker – Kelly Walsh – 1:15.89
- Lauren Jensen – Green River – 1:16.35
GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE
Green River High School placed three girls in the top five, while Kelly Walsh placed two.
- Lauren Jensen – Green River – 57.15
- Chayse Schierkolk – Kelly Walsh – 59.33
- River Waldock – Kelly Walsh – 59.62
- Alexa Lauze – Green River – 1:00.00
- Lauren Lee – Green River – 1:01.18
GIRLS 15 & OVER 1 METER DIVING
Green River placed three in the top five, while Natrona County placed one and Kelly Walsh placed one.
- Gabriella Haigler – Natrona County – 243.05
- Zella Maez – Green River – 163.35
- Katelyn Stirewalt – Kelly Walsh – 153.25
- Natalie Walgreen – Green River – 145.85
- Olive Roberts – Green River – 140.20
Next Up
Green River will be back in the pool on Friday, September 4, when they take on Kemmerer and Cheyenne South at 4:00 P.M. in Green River.