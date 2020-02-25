Green River takes two in Monday make-up basketball games

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 25, 2020) — The Green River Lady Wolves and Wolves finally got to host Riverton in basketball Monday night, after weather and road conditions postponed the original meetings.

The Lady Wolves got the night started with a 77-37 win over Riverton to improved to 16-4 on the season. Riverton falls to 12-9.

The Green River boys would follow with a tighter 78-64 win over the Wolverines. The Wolves improved their season mark to 7-13 while Riverton is now 4-16 on the year.

Green River will now host Rock Springs Thursday night in the “Make-A-Wish” games. The winner of the annual fund raising campaign between the two schools will be announced between the girls and boys game.