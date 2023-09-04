Green River tennis results from Laramie

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River tennis teams played at Laramie on Sept. 2, 2023. The Lady Wolves fell to Laramie, 4-1 The Green River boys lost against Laramie, 4-1.

Wolves Girls Results

Singles #1 – Brianna Stauss defeated Mia Wallhead: Set One 7-6 (7-3) Set Two 7-5

Singles #2 – Emma Larose (alt) lost to Hannah Peterson: Set One 0-6 Set Two 0-6

Doubles #1 – Hannah Skinner/Lily Harris lost to Megan Moore/Peyton Thorburn: Set One 1-6 and Set Two 0-6

Doubles #2 – Jocelyn Peterson/Raygan Cochrun lost to Makeda Proctor/Gracie Smith: Set One 0-6 Set Two 2-6

Doubles #3 – Brynley Beutel/Sydney Lopez lost to Simret Proctor/Ava Krueger: Set One 2-6 Set Two 5-7

Wolves Boys Results