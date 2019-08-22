Green River Tennis Results From Powell And Cody Matches

Green River, WY (8/22/19) – Earlier this week, the Green River boys and girls tennis teams played Powell and Cody at the courts at Green River High School.

The Lady Wolves defeated Powell 4-1 on Monday and fell to Cody 5-0 Tuesday. The Wolves boys lost to Powell 4-1 on Monday and dropped a 3-2 decision to Cody on Tuesday.

Monday, August 19: Green River Lady Wolves 4 – Powell 1 results:

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heise (GR) 6-0 6-1 winner

#2 Singles – Alicia Harrison(GR) 6-1 6-3 winner

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/ Rory Ratliff (GR) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 winner

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Megan Counts (GR) 6-0.

#3 Doubles – Shelbee McFadden/Kaylee Hymas (GR) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 3-6 loss

Tuesday, August 20: Green River Lady Wolves 0 – Cody 5 results

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) – 1-6, 3-6 loss

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) – 6-2, 3-6, 3-6 loss

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff (GR) – 1-6, 0-6 loss

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison – 6-7 (4-7), 4-6 loss

#3 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) – 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 loss

Monday, August 19: Green River Wolves 1 – Powell 4 results:

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) – 1-6, 1-6 loss

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) – 3-6, 1-6 loss

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliot Potter (GR) – 6-4, 1-6, 3-6 loss

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle (GR) – 5-7 6-1 6-1 win

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) – 4-6, 2-6 loss

Tuesday, August 20: Green River Wolves 2 – Cody 3 results:

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) – 3-6, 4-6 loss

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) – 1-6, 1-6 loss

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliot Potter (GR) – 3-6, 4-6 loss #2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle (GR) – 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win

#3 Doubles – Kaden Lloyd/Jake Findlow (GR) – 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win