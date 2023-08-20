Green River tennis results from Powell and Cody

August 20, 2023 — The Green River tennis teams played at Cody and Powell Friday. The Lady Wolves defeated Powell 4-1 but fell to Cody 4-1. Meanwhile, the Green River boys were shut out against both Powell and Cody, 5-0.

Wolves Girls Results

Singles #1 – Brianna Stauss defeated Lachelle Lee (Powell), defeated Noelle Graham (Cody)

Singles #2 – Grace Gomez defeated Maya Landwehr (Powell), lost to Karina Schuessler (Cody)

Doubles #1 – Hannah Skinner/Sydney Lopez lost to Whipple/Czirr (Powell)

Hannah Skinner/Brynley Beutel lost to D./Wenke (Cody)

Doubles #2 – Jocelyn Peterson/Raygan Cochrun defeated Whipple/McKeen (Powell), lost to Foote/Wasink (Cody)

Doubles #3 – Amanda Davis/Madison Korkow defeated Allre/Kousoulos (Powell), lost to McGonagle/Paddock (Cody)

Wolves Boys Results

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson lost to Cade Queen (Powell), lost to Nick Stewart (Cody)

Singles #2 – Dylan Archibald lost to Nathan Preator (Powell), lost to Carter Thompson (Cody)

Doubles #1 – Jake Nielsen/Tanner Hokanson lost to Hicswa/Schultz (Powell), lost to Dudrick/Miller (Cody)

Doubles #2 – Andrew Neher/Gabe Maez lost to Wormald/Barrus (Powell), lost to Wallace/Schwak (Cody)

Doubles #3 – Kaiden Dodson/Dusten Berg lost to Stensin/Solberg (Powell), lost to Law/Domomgo (Cody)