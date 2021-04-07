Green River therapy dog makes first public appearance

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 7, 2021) – The city of Green River’s new therapy dog Buddy visited the Green River City Council at their Tuesday night council meeting.

The city council approved a proclamation declaring the month of April Child Abuse Prevention month. Dog handler and Juvenile Detective Martha Holzgrafe handles child abuse cases for the city of Green River. Buddy, a therapy dog, will be used when Holzgrafe is interviewing juveniles. The dog helps keep juveniles calm.

The Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund sent the city several blue and silver stick fans, which were placed all around the council chambers.