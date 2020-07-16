Green River to be part of the Purple Heart Trail system

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — The City of Green River has been named a Purple Heart City.

The City was informed that Flaming Gorge Way in downtown Green River will be part of the national Purple Heart Trail system.

Flaming Gorge Way is the first trail in Wyoming to have the Purple Heart Trail designation.

Jennie Melvin, the administrator for Green River URA/Mainstreet, says the city was approached by citizen Joshua Coursey to apply for the designation.

Melvin says URA/Mainstreet approached the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28 in Green River and between the two were able to get the designation.

The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.

The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.

Coursey says the designation is important to Green River, not only does it honor local Purple Heart Medal veterans, but will also attract traffic off Interstate 80 to downtown Green River.

With the designation, Wyoming becomes the 47th state as well as Guam to be so honored.

Melvin says signs are currently in production and will be placed on light poles on Flaming Gorge Way.

The Green River city council will honor the designation with a Purple Heart Proclamation at the July 21st council meeting.