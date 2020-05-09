Green River to honor Wolves today with an afternoon ‘Cruise’

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Another “Cruise the Drag” will be taking place at 3 p.m. today in Green River. Today’s Spring Sports Senior Drag will honor all the seniors who would have played sports this spring, but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cruise route will start at the Green River High School parking lot, go from Upland to Uinta, then to the overpass down Flaming Gorge Way to South 4th West. The drag will continue onto West 2nd South back to Uinta and head back to Green River High School.

Participants can tune in to KUGR 1490 AM to hear the senior speeches as they drag.