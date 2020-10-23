Green River to host trick or treaters – drive-thru style

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 23, 2020) — Due to COVID-19, the city of Green River will not be able to host trick or treaters inside city facilities this Halloween. However, the city still plans to celebrate Halloween “drive through” style.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the City will join up with the Green River Police Department to hand out treats to the kids. Starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 city employees will hand treats to kids. This event will run until 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Being mindful of safety, kids and adults need to remain in their vehicles. Gloves and protective masks will be worn by employees. Vehicles are asked to turn north onto North Center Street, drive through the front parking lot at city hall. A map of this route is also included.

City hall and the police department look forward to seeing all of the trick-or-treaters.