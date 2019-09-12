Green River Train Depot Article Wins Local Historian An Award

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Sweetwater County, WY (9/12/19) – A Sweetwater County historian received special recognition Saturday for her article about the history of the Green River railroad passenger depot.
At the Wyoming State Historical Society’s annual conference at the Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale, Brie Blasi received the Society’s First Place Non-Fiction Publication Award for her article “The Green River Passenger Depot: A Symbol of Community and Prosperity.” Blasi is the director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.
Beginning around 1904, the residents of Green River pressured the Union Pacific Railroad for the construction of a new, up-to-date passenger depot for the town. In April of 1909, a petition sent to the U.P. calling for a new depot succeeded, and within two months Mayor Hugo Gaensslen received word the railroad approved the construction, which was completed in 1910.
The new depot was huge and second in size in Wyoming only to the depot in Cheyenne.
As described in Blasi’s article, “The impressive red-brick building consisted of three wings, the central wing being two stories tall and fronted by a 40-foot-long colonnade and arched entrance ways. Inside, the building offered both travelers and locals a variety of services including a dining room, a cafe, separate men’s and women’s waiting rooms, bathrooms, ticket office, baggage rooms, and various offices for employees and passenger services.”
The 109-year-old depot saw a number of modifications over the years and remains one of Green River’s most iconic buildings.
“The Green River Passenger Depot” can be found in Volume IV of “Echoes From the Bluffs,” a collection of local history articles published by the Green River Historic Preservation Commission. “Echoes from the Bluffs” is available at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum and on Amazon.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The museum is currently operating under summer hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.