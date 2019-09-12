Green River Train Depot Article Wins Local Historian An Award

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Sweetwater County, WY (9/12/19) – A Sweetwater County historian received special recognition Saturday for her article about the history of the Green River railroad passenger depot.​

At the Wyoming State Historical Society’s annual conference at the Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale, Brie Blasi received the Society’s First Place Non-Fiction Publication Award for her article “The Green River Passenger Depot: A Symbol of Community and Prosperity.” Blasi is the director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

​Beginning around 1904, the residents of Green River pressured the Union Pacific Railroad for the construction of a new, up-to-date passenger depot for the town. In April of 1909, a petition sent to the U.P. calling for a new depot succeeded, and within two months Mayor Hugo Gaensslen received word the railroad approved the construction, which was completed in 1910.​

The new depot was huge and second in size in Wyoming only to the depot in Cheyenne.

As described in Blasi’s article, “The impressive red-brick building consisted of three wings, the central wing being two stories tall and fronted by a 40-foot-long colonnade and arched entrance ways. Inside, the building offered both travelers and locals a variety of services including a dining room, a cafe, separate men’s and women’s waiting rooms, bathrooms, ticket office, baggage rooms, and various offices for employees and passenger services.”​

The 109-year-old depot saw a number of modifications over the years and remains one of Green River’s most iconic buildings.​​

“The Green River Passenger Depot” can be found in Volume IV of “Echoes From the Bluffs,” a collection of local history articles published by the Green River Historic Preservation Commission. “Echoes from the Bluffs” is available at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum and on Amazon.​

​The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The museum is currently operating under summer hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.​