Green River tree lighting and festivities tonight

Green River tree lighting with Santa, 2019

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 3, 2021 — The night that only happens once a year has finally arrived!

Tonight, December 3, at 5:30 p.m., Green River Mayor Pete Rust will light the tree at the Clock Tower, located at 51 East Flaming Gorge Way.

Following the lighting, the community will enjoy a variety of refreshments and fun. Santa will be there for the kids. Santa’s aids, The Hole in the Wall Gang, impersonating an outlaw posse, will be clad in the Old West style.

Boy Scout Troop 312 will be managing the fires while folks enjoy everyone’s favorite campfire treat, melting chocolate and marshmallows between graham crackers, for s’mores. Others may wish for a delightful cup of hot cocoa or hot apple cider, served by Green River American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28.

All the while, traditional Christmas carols will set the ambiance with carolers from the Green River High School choir. Children can even take home the gift of a book, given by the Sweetwater County Library.