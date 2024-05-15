Green River tunnel traffic to be altered late tonight

WYDOT photo

May 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

WYDOT will be closing access to the I-80 tunnels outside of Green River late tonight until early Thursday morning. According to WYDOT, from 11 p.m. until 6 tomorrow morning, crews will be doing their annual electrical maintenance on the tunnels. Traffic will be closed in one direction of the tunnels during the maintenance work.

Traffic will be routed through Green River between Exit 89 and Exit 91 using Flaming Gorge Way. Signs and traffic control devices will notify the traveling public of the closures and detours.

WYDOT and local law enforcement recommend that drivers avoid the area if possible and remind drivers to reduce speeds through the town of Green River.