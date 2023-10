Submitted photo

October 13, 2023 — City of Green River officials are informing residents and visitors of the closing of the 2nd South underpass this Monday and Tuesday. The underpass will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for pavement patching but will be open to overnight traffic.

Officials are warning that the work could be extended to Wednesday as well.

Traffic control devices will be in place on Flaming Gorge Way and Uinta Drive.