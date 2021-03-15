Green River water line project delayed due to frost

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – The Monroe water line project has been delayed due to frost still in the ground. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said the project was to start March 22, however, will be delayed one month due to the frost.

Rock Springs contractor Lewis and Lewis was awarded the bid in February by the City Council. The enclosed map shows the project. This project will require short-term closures of Monroe Avenue and East Teton.

Lewis and Lewis bid $404,880. With the delay, the project will not be completed until the end of May. The project consists of an extension of the water system to increase available flows and allow for future expansion/uses, along with the installation of storm catch basins to aid in capturing runoff.