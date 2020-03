ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 19, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon’s Office has announced the Wyoming Veterans “Welcome Home” Day event that was scheduled to take place in Green River on March 31 has been postponed.

Advertisement

The event, attended by the Governor, was going to be a salute to Wyoming Veterans of all eras, current military members, spouses, and family members. The Green River American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 building was going to be the host location.

No reschedule date has been announced.