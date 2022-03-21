Green River WGF office to begin holding hunting public meetings tonight

Shutterstock photo

March 21, 2022 — Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region office will begin holding a series of public open houses tonight to discuss proposed upcoming 2022 hunting seasons. Meetings are scheduled to take place in Cokeville, Baggs, Mountain View, Evanston, and Kemmerer. A final public session in Green River on March 29.

Written comments may be submitted in person at the meetings or online.

Dates and locations of meetings:

March 21, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cokeville Town Hal

March 22, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Carbon County High Education Center, Baggs

March 23, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mountain View School Admin. Building

March 24, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Uinta County Public Library, Evanston

March 25, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. South Lincoln Training Center, Kemmerer

March 29, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Green River WGF Regional Office

A live virtual option will be available for the March 29 meeting in Green River.