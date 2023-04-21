Green River wins 2023 Wyoming FFA Chapter of the Year

Green River named the 2023 Wyoming FFA Chapter of the Year – Photo from the GR FFA Facebook Page.

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the 96th Wyoming FFA Convention, Green River was named the 2023 Wyoming FFA Chapter of the Year. The 96th Wyoming FFA State Convention is held in Cheyenne, Wyoming April 19-22, 2023.

Green River member Triston Drozd won the Extemporaneous Speaker competition and will now represent Wyoming at the National FFA Convention in October. Congratulations to all those that are participating this week!

Triston Drozd won the Extemporaneous Speaker competition – Photo from the Wyoming FFA Association Facebook Page

The Wyoming FFA Association is “a dynamic youth organization that makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Our members are future leaders in agriculture, business, education, medicine, marketing, and more.”