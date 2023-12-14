Green River Wolves coaches Carroll & Ivie excited for 2023 Flaming Gorge Classic Tournament

Wyo4news Photo

December 14, 2023 —Both the Green River Wolves Girls’ and Boys’ basketball teams have played in one tournament before this week’s Flaming Gorge classic. Coach Rick Carrol mentioned that they had gone 2-1 in Casper and ended up having a key injury in Ella Stanton with her knee. Carrol felt that it was a good tournament and that it gave them a good “gauge” for what they needed to work on in preparation for this week.

Carrol is excited to be able to play teams that they may not see again in the season but allows them to be able to be ready for the regular season. Carrol mentioned that he “is looking forward to playing better than they did last week, and seeing how the lineup works together, with some of the changes”. Carrol wants to get “off to a nice fast start this year”. The Lady Wolves will have 3 returning Varsity starters Addi Demaret, Madison Moffat, and Brianna Strauss.

Coach Laurie Ivie felt that last week’s tournament went well. In the matchups against Laramie and the Cheyenne South, they were able to out-rebound them by double digits, which has been big for her program. Ivey mentioned, “We focus on getting stops and get boards, we spent a lot of time in practice on that and it transferred into game play which was nice to see.” The Wolves have some players who are returning from last year playing varsity; Chris Wilson, Theran Archibald, and Adrian Ruiz, who have experience playing at the varsity level. Also, there are some Juniors that will be starting on the varsity squad as well, Hunter Lake, AJ Keelin, and Dax Taylor.

Coach Ivie wants to “jell (mesh) with the new things that have been installed this season, rebounding, maintaining control of the boards,” they have an interesting saying where they get 3 stops in a row it is referred to as a “kill”. They want to get the stops and get the board to get them where they want to be as a team. Being a team player is big for the Wolves. It is going to be an exciting three-day tournament. There will be plenty of basketball to watch for those basketball lovers. Good luck to the boys and the girl’s teams this week!