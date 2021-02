Green River Wolves finish second at 3A Swimming Championship

Advertisement

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 20, 2021 — The Green River High School Wolves Swimming team took a second-place finish today at the 3A State Swimming Championship in Laramie.

Lander finished first with 342 points, followed by Green River with 202.

In addition, Green River’s Rick Barker was named the 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Here are the Green River Wolves’ results at Saturday afternoon’s Championship and Consolation Final swims at the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie:

Advertisement

200 Yard Freestyle Finals: 6. Brady Young

200 Yard IM Finals: 3. Jason Richmond, 6. Ryan Fischer

50 Yard Freestyle Finals: 5. Elijah Kraft, 9. Araya Finley

200 Yard Freestyle Relay Finals: 3. Green River (Araya Finley, Ryan Fischer, Brady Young, Elijah Kraft)

100 Yard Backstroke Finals: 7. Jake Probst, 11. Devin Bobbit, 12. Zeke Reading

100 Yard Breaststroke Finals: 7. Jason Richmond, 11. Devin Bobbit, 12. Zeke Reading

400 Yard Freestyle Relay Finals: 2. Green River (Ryan Fischer, Brady Young, Elijah Kraft, Zeke Reading)

1 Meter Diving Finals: 1. Braxon Cordova, 2. River Kirts, 4. Kyle Kight, 7. Kayson Snow, 9. Stone Rubeck

100 Yard Fly Finals: 7. Zeke Reading

100 Yard Freestyle Finals: 5. Elijah Kraft, 6. Ryan Fischer, 8. Araya Finley

500 Yard Freestyle Finals: 3. Brady Young, 12. Levi Westburg