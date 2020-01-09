Green River Wolves head football coach will not return for 2020 season

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — Green River High School will be looking for a new head football coach, according to a press release by Athletic Director Tony Beardsley.

The announcement reads, “The Sweetwater County School District #2 Activites Department would like to announce that Green River High School Head Football Coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 Football Season. A search for a new GRHS Head Football Coach will begin later this month – January of 2020.” …Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 Athletic Director.”

In two seasons as the Wolves head football coach, Wrage led the Wolves to a 4-12 overall record. The team did not make the playoffs in either season Wrage was the head coach.

Wrage came to Green River from Greybull, Wyoming High School and Big Horn County School District #3. He was the head football coach for four years at Greybull. His teams were 27-12 under his guidance and made it to the state playoffs all four years.

Mr. Wrage is currently an assistant coach with the Green River High School boys basketball program and teaches physical education at Green River High School.