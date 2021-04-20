Green River Wolves making historic trip to national cheer competition

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 20, 2021) – The Green River Wolves cheer squad is gearing up for their historic trip to Walt Disney World this weekend as the first team in Wyoming history to compete at the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championship.

“I am so honored and proud to coach this group of kids. They have pushed themselves day in and day out to prepare for this competition. Our season could have been done after state in January, but they have continued to work hard daily to qualify for nationals,” said Allison Luna, the cheer coach for the Wolves.

“The process has not been easy, but it’s sure worth it. To be the first cheer team in Wyoming to compete at the UCA NHSCC, which is the largest and most prestigious competition out there for a high school cheerleading teams is such an honor.

“We can’t wait to make not only Green River but Wyoming proud when we take the mat on this Saturday and Sunday.”

The cheer team leaves for Orlando, Florida, on Thursday and will have its first round of competition on Saturday.

The UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship is the only high school national competition that is endorsed by National Federation of State High School Associations, Luna said.

According to Varsity.com, “The National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) is largest and most prestigious high school cheerleading championship in the country. In 2020, we had the honor of hosting over 20,000 athletes, 950 teams and 50,000 attendees at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The championship is nationally televised on ESPN.”

The Wolves schedule is as follows, but may be subject to change

Saturday, April 24:

10:05 a.m. Coed Game Day Semi Finals at The Visa Athletic Center

1:20 p.m. Coed Semi Finals at The Hp Field House

4:58 p.m. Coed Finals at The Hp Field House

Sunday, April 25:

3:45 p.m. Coed Game Day Finals at The Visa Athletic Center