Green River Wolves teed it up in Afton on Wednesday

August 11, 2022 — The fall high school sports season began Wednesday for the Green River High School golf teams. The boys and girls teams competed on the first day of the two-day Snake River Shootout in Afton.

In the girl’s tournament, Green River’s Isabell Salas posted a score of 78 to lead all competitors. Jackie Simmons of Star Valley was second, carding an 85. Other Lady Wolves scores: Taylor Jenny 109, Elena Barerra 117, Mylie Mele 140.

In the team score competition, Green River was fifth out of eight teams. Star Valley is in first place.

Ryker Mele’s 84 was the top score for the GRHS boys. Mele is currently tied in 20th place. Other Wolves scores from Wednesday: Ashton Lucero and Kaleb Gunter with 84, Tyler Castillion 93, and Zayn Draney 95.

Jackson leads the boy’s tournament with the Wolves in fifth place.

The tournament will conclude today.