Green River Wolves Tennis Results From A Successful Saturday

Green River, WY (8/26/19) – The Green River Wolves tennis teams traveled to Laramie Saturday to do battle with teams from Laramie and Torrington. Both the boys and girls teams came away with team victories in their team matches.

Green River Lady Wolves 3 – Laramie 2 Results:

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) won 6-1 6-1

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) won 6-3 6-0

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff (GR) lost 5-7, 6-4, 5-7

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison (GR) won 6-2, 7-5

#3 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) lost 4-6, 6-7 (4-7)

Green River Wolves 3 – Laramie 2 Results:

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) lost 2-6, 5-7

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) won 6-1, 7-5

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger (GR) won 6-2, 6-0

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick (GR) lost 2-6, 4-6

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Green River Lady Wolves 5 – Torrington 0 Results:

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) wins 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) wins 6-1, 6-0

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff (GR) win 6-3, 6-0

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison (GR) win 6-1, 6-1

#3 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) 6-3, 6-3

Green River Wolves 5 – Torrington 0 Results:

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) win 7-5, 7-5

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) win 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliot Potter (GR) win 6-2,6-1

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle (GR) win 6-1, 6-1

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) win 6-0, 6-1