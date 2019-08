Green River Wolves Tennis Splits In Saturday Matches At Jackson

Green River, WY (8/19/19) – The Green River Wolves opened their 2019 season Saturday in Jackson.

The Lady Wolves came away with a 5-0 team win while the Green River boys team suffered a 3-2 loss to Jackson.

Green River Girls Results:

Singles #1 – Gabriell Heiser 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) winner

Singles #2 – Megan Counts 6-3, 6-3 winner

Doubles #1 – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff 6-3, 6-2 winner

Doubles #2 – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison 6-2,6-0 winner

Doubles #3 – Shelbee McFaden/Kaylee Carson Forfeit winner

Green River Boys Results:

Singles #1 – Caeden Grubb 6-0, 6-3 winner

Singles #2 – Connor Friel 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 4-6 loser

Doubles #1 – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliot Potter 2-6, 5-7 loser

Doubles #2 Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle 2-6,2-6 loser

Doubles #3 Braxton Cordova/Zac Friel 6-2, 6-2 winner