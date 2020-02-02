Green River Wolves win team title at Riverton’s Ron Thon Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb 2, 2020) — The Green River Wolves won the biggest wrestling tournament in the state on Saturday, The Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton.

Some call the Ron Thon Memorial the true state championship of wrestling. Wrestlers from forty-five high school teams competed directly against each other, unlike the State Wrestling Tournament which is broken down into classes based on the enrollment of school.

Behind three individual champions, Green River tallied 203.5 points over the two-days to outdistance second-place Casper Kelly Walsh (172.5 points). The Wovles Thomas Dalton (106 pounds), Clayson Mele (120 pounds) and Payton Tucker (182 pounds) scored individual championships.

Powell ended the meet in third place (133 points) with Star Valley fourth (129.5 points) and Sheridan fifth (128.5 points). The Rock Springs Tigers finished No. 12 with 89 points.

Top five Wolves and Tigers at the Ron Thon Memorial

106 Pounds – 1. Thomas Dalton (GR)

112 Pounds – 2. Dominic Martinez (GR)

120 Pounds – 1. Clayson Mele (GR), 2. Tim Henry (RS)

126 Pounds – 4. Kade Flores (GR)

132 Pounds – 4. Zack Vasquez (RS)

152 Pounds – 5. Jacob Weipert (GR)

182 Pounds – 1. Payton Tucker (GR)

195 Pounds – 5. Kaden Lloyd (GR)

285 Pounds – 4. AJ Kelly (RS)

Area wrestlers who won their weight division

112 Pounds – 1. Sefton Douglas (Lyman)

126 Pounds – 1. Cody Phelps (Pinedale)